Frustrated seniors still wondering what end of school year means for them

It's official: Students in North Carolina won't be going back to school for the rest of the school year.

Tonight, there are still some questions as to what this all means for students and parents and especially for seniors graduating this year.

Now would normally be the time the school year would be starting to wind down, but a lot can change in a month.

“All of my finals, I was supposed to have are over,” said Jake Moore, a senior at East Mecklenburg High School.

“It's definitely been weird,” Covenant Day School senior Jake Manges said.

FOX 46 spoke with four teens who are set to graduate, trying to figure out what to make of this time.

“It's been pretty boring,” said Riley Eickenhorst, a senior at Providence High School.

“Weird, different, relaxing,” Adelle Hamilton said. She also attends Providence High.

None of them know exactly what’s coming for them yet.

“We're picking up our caps and gowns next week,” Manges said.

They, and their parents, have questions after hearing the announcement that students will not be returning for the remainder of the year in North Carolina. This wasn't a surprise for anyone we spoke with.

“I think we all knew it was coming,” parent Cay Moore said.

Governor Roy Cooper says remote learning will continue and while he did make reference to high school seniors, there’s no clear answer on how they will graduate.

“I know this is particularly difficult for parents and students, particularly for seniors who are about to graduate, their lives have been turned upside down,” Cooper said.

Both parents and seniors want all the ceremony, pomp and circumstance to celebrate their achievements.

“You just want him to have that experience he's expecting, and he's not,” said father Bryan Manges. But social distancing will likely limit that there are also questions college, too, but for now, they admit, they want to get back to normal.

“I have been ready for this to be over for a couple of weeks, yeah,” Moore said.

FOX 46 did reach out to CMS about plans for the remainder of the year and also about the summer. We know a lot of athletic practices are taking place over the summer, too, and we’ll let you know when we have those answers.