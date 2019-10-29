Frustration grows with homicides, violent crime on the rise in Charlotte

Frustration, outrage and sadness are growing in Charlotte as another young person was gunned down this week. She was just 20 years old, and had only been living on her own for a short time.

Friends and family are still coming to terms with Shandiin Sanchez's death. Her name is the Navajo word for 'sunlight', something they say she had every day of her life.

“She would always take somebody back and give them the opportunity to prove themselves to her. She would forgive them,” her mother, Camille Flores said.

For those that knew Sanchez the best, she was a light.

“She was always laughing. She would turn anything into a joke. Something bad could happen and she would turn a joke with anybody,” her friend Delia Freeman told FOX 46.

That laugh, that joking has gone silent. When FOX 46 met up with Sanchez’s loved ones, they were cleaning out her apartment, a place that she quite literally just moved to.

FOX 46 asked if there had been any concern for her safety at the time.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Flores said.

CMPD says Sanchez was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside her apartment at the River Birch apartment complex, just off Sharon Road West, an area not known for violence.

Her death is one of the more than 90 murders the city has seen this year.

“We can no longer be silent. We can no longer be in our own homes and say it's not me,” Corine Mack, the president of Charlotte’s NAACP, said during Monday’s “National Day of Outrage” press conference.

The Charlotte NAACP says the city's homicide rate is something that now, can't be ignored by anyone.

“Every stolen life affects the entire city of Charlotte and many of them are under 21 years old. They haven't even begun to live their lives,” Mack said.

Sanchez’s loved ones, along with so many devastated members of the Charlotte community, want justice and answers.

“My daughter did not deserve to die the way she died,” Flores said.

No arrests have been made at this time. CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

