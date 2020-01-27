Fuel spill impacts W CLT commuters

A fuel spill in west Charlotte along Mount Holly Road caused headaches for morning commuters.

Cleanup efforts were underway when a tanker overturned late Sunday when it ran into a car that went through a stop sign, officials say. The incident took a turn for the worse when two cars collided Monday morning nearby the area where traffic was being redirected at a U-turn. Officials say one person in that accident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sand was being spread on the fuel that had spilled on Monday and witnesses say the smell was very strong. Officials were concerned that cars parked nearby the fuel spill and could spark and be ignited.

Crews say they are unsure when the roads will be reopened or when they expect.