FULL LIST: Current efforts CMS is taking regarding COVID-19

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said on Friday it's taking several proactive steps as part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As a district, we are emphasizing keeping school environments clean, promoting social distancing and limiting students and staff exposure to individuals who may be affected," CMS said on Friday.

Athletic Activities

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, through Monday, April 6, 2020. This weekend's Men's and Women's Basketball State Championships also have been postponed. We are following similar guidelines for middle school and K-8 athletics, which will be canceled indefinitely. This means that there will be no practices or games for middle and high school athletic teams.

In addition, any school-based events happening before or after normal school hours are canceled, effective Saturday, March 14.

Competitions/School Performances

All competitions and school-based performances are canceled, effective Saturday, March 14.

School-based Activities

All before- and after-school enrichment programs will operate on a normal schedule.

Offsite professional development for staff will be conducted using a virtual format.

Community Events

The CMS Career Fair scheduled for Saturday, April 4, is canceled.

District-sponsored community meetings – including budget and facility master plan informational sessions – have been canceled indefinitely.

All Community Use of Schools (CUS) events are canceled until further notice. We will work with our partners who have CUS contracts to issue credits or process refunds as quickly as possible.

"Thank you for your patience during this rapidly changing environment. We will continue to monitor this situation and make decisions as they are needed, and we'll keep you informed," CMS said Friday.

