Funeral arrangements announced for 13-year-old killed in Concord Mills shooting

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting outside Concord Mills mall that also injured two others.

Those wishing to remember, honor and pay respect to Aveanna Zy’mar Propst may do so on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Barber Scotia College in Concord. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

"Aveanna Zy’mar Propst gained her eternal wings on Saturday, December 28, 2019," Lamb Funeral Home said.

Propst was tragically shot and killed around 8:40 p.m. last Saturday outside Concord Mills mall. Officers with the Concord Police Department and deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department were called for reports 'of a fight near the entrance of Dave and Buster's.'

As emergency crews got to the scene, they located Propst suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Propst passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Two other teens, both under 16 years old, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at local hospitals.

"Aveanna affectionally know as Ave had a personality that would light up a room. She had a passion for singing and dancing. NBA Young Boy was her favorite rapper. Ave had a way with words. A special love for cheerleading and basketball and was the biggest sneaker head," the family said.

Burial will follow at Rutherford Memorial Park in Concord on Saturday. Lamb Funeral Home Inc. will be serving the family.

Propst's killer remains on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, the Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704- 93-CRIME or 911.