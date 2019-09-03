Funeral held for Cabarrus County first responder killed in crash

A Cabarrus County first responder killed in a tragic car accident was remembered and honored Tuesday. She was among four people killed in the collision.

27-year-old Leann Gray, a Midland firefighter, EMS worker and public information officer was laid to rest this afternoon.

“She always had a smile on her face and was eager to help out the department,” co-worker Jason Cook said.

Friends, family and the community filled New Gilead Reform Church in Concord to celebrate the life of a woman who had a passion for educating the public.

Gray was killed last Friday night on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte. She was in a car full of people when a motorcycle crashed into the car.

All three people riding in the backseat, including Leann, were killed. The man on the motorcycle also died.

“She means a lot. She will be forever missed. I keep telling myself it's not real it's not right. I keep waiting on her to come back to my office and talk about the next public safety event. She meant the world to us and she still does for today,” said Cook.

Leann leaves behind an 8-year-old son and fiancé. Cook says despite Leann's life being cut short, the impact she made in Midland is tremendous.

“She was well loved by the community. She served the community members here and it just shows she meant a lot to everybody and she meant a lot to the community. Like I said, she will be forever missed."

Leann is also a 2010 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, and worked at Logan's Roadhouse.