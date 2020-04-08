Furloughed airport workers still waiting on unemployment benefits

Hundreds of workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been furloughed. Now many of them are reaching out to FOX 46 after their claims for unemployment have been sitting idle for three weeks.

Business at the Charlotte airport is slow, to say the least. American Airlines tells FOX 46 they have cut flights. On a normal day, before COVID-19, the airline operates about 700 daily flights out of Charlotte. On Tuesday only 246 American Airlines flights departed.

Typically, Charlotte-Douglas International handles between 125,000 and 130,000 passengers per day.

Despite a lack of passengers, operations are the airport continue, but without hundreds of workers."I love going to work every day. I get to meet all kinds of fun people,” said a sever, who works for the airport vendor HMS Host.

That server, who has worked at the airport for 14 years, wanted to remain anonymous. She is just one of the more than 600 employees that has been furloughed.

She tells FOX 46 she filed for unemployment 3 weeks ago, but her file is still pending. To make matters worse, HMS Host says they cannot find her claim. When a claim is “pending” the state says they are waiting for more information from the employer.

The employee tells FOX 46 that she called the state unemployment office to try and get some answers.

"I was hung up on. It wouldn't go through it was just busy. So yesterday I sat on the phone for two and half hours.”

After that 150-minute wait on the phone she was told to be patient.

"You know I have bills. I have to eat. I have things I have to pay,” said the employee.

That employee is not alone. The lack of passengers at the airport and hundreds of furloughed workers has caught the attention of Charlotte's mayor.

"It's almost like having a small city on the airport property and we have to look at that and figure out how that city is going to come back,” said Mayor Vi Lyles during a Tuesday morning news conference.

FOX 46 reached out to the state unemployment office. They tell us that typically a “pending” claim can take up to 10 days or more to complete. Since HMS host, the employer, says they cannot find a claim the state has agreed to help get results and look into the problem for this employee.