GA woman wins Hilton Head Island dream home from HGTV

A Georgia woman was announced as the lucky winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2020, located on Hilton Head Island.

Perry resident Susan O’Gorman was selected from 144 million entries to the annual home giveaway sweepstakes, which ran from Dec. 30, 2019 through Feb. 19, 2020.

“It’s so unreal, I’m still in disbelief,” O’Gorman said about winning the coveted grand prize. “It doesn’t seem like reality.”

She found out during an virtual ambush set up by HGTV and her daughters, Shelley and Melanie.

It was the first such social distancing-friendly ambush of its kind for HGTV, which normally surprises the winners in person.

At a birthday party for O’Gorman’s daughter-in-law, her daughters set up hidden cameras in the house to capture the special moment.

HGTV’s Tiffany Brooks called via Skype to give O’Gorman the jaw-dropping news that she had won.

O’Gorman and her husband, Michael, now own the 3,500-square-foot, three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom dream home, located in Windmill Harbour.

The $2 million prize package also comes with all the home’s furnishings, a new Honda Passport Elite and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

The Hilton Head/Bluffton area company, Shoreline Construction, built the home in just under six months.

When O’Gorman got the amazing news, she said, “Wow! I’m just amazed!”

She says she and her husband used to bring their children to Hilton Head Island on vacation when they were younger, making her new dream home all the more special.

To learn more about the HGTV Dream Home 2020, click here.