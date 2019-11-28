Gambling arcades deadly shooting renews concerns

Following a deadly shooting at a gambling arcade, CMPD is working with its lawyers to figure out if any “enforcement action” can be taken against these gaming parlors, which have thrived by exploiting a loophole in state law.

“Working with our legal folks to determine if there is any daylight that we have there from an enforcement perspective,” said Rob Tufano with CMPD, “to start to take some of that enforcement action.”

Police have arrested two people accused of killing an employee at the La Casa gambling arcade off East WT Harris Boulevard. Noel Blount, 38 and Gregory Moffitt, 36, are facing murder charges.

Askia Alkebbulan was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the hospital. The shooting is renewing old concerns about the untaxed and unregulated gaming industry. CMPD is looking at ways to crack down on the gaming parlors which stay in business by labeling its slot machines as “games of skill” instead of “games of chance,” which are illegal in North Carolina, except for the state lottery and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.

“It’s been a challenge, just from a legal standpoint, identifying an opportunity to find that they’re violating some of the rules of the current statute,” said Tufano. “And that’s where the smart legal people will get involved and determine what we can do from a legal perspective.”

This isn’t the first time FOX 46 has reported on robberies and deadly shootings occurring at these arcades. Many stay open throughout the night. CMPD says businesses that stay open late, where cash is being exchanged, can attract a criminal element.

“I will say we are in the process of having some pretty direct conversations with the purveyors of these organizations,” said Tufano.

Lawmakers have been reluctant to clarify state law, which has allowed the industry to stay in business and caused confusion among law enforcement agencies and whether or not to go after them. Some police agencies have raided gaming parlors and shut them down. In other cities, they’re left alone.

“They want to call it a loophole,” former arcade owner Terry Pennington told FOX 46 back in February. “I call it outsmarting the politicians.”

In February, FOX 46 went undercover, behind tinted glass doors into the neon rooms of Charlotte’s gambling arcades where money is won and lost. Insiders say the industry can be lucrative with some businesses taking in more than $20,000 a week.

“It’s a skills game. It’s not gambling,” an employee told us at the time, admitting that you can win money.

One industry insider says the slot machines aren’t skill or luck. “They’re neither. They’re programmed,” he said, to pay out whatever the business owner wants.

CMPD is looking into what “legal latitude” it has to go after these gambling parlors. Tufano says it will take a “collective effort” to shut them down.

“We’ve been on the record for years talking about the challenge that it is from an enforcement perspective and getting our arms around that,” said Tufano. “Because the purveyors of these establishments frequently will make the adjustments necessary to find themselves compliant with statute.”