Gaston CO. pastor charged with indecent liberties with minor

article

An associate pastor at a Gaston County church has been charged with multiple crimes involving an underage victim, police say.

Gaston County Police arrested Nicholas Martin, 24, after receiving reports of a series of crimes involving a 14-year-old that occurred between October 2018 through September 2019. Martin was taken into custody on Sunday. He was an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God when the crimes occurred.

He faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a minor and indecent exposure to a minor.

Martin is being held on $1 million bond.