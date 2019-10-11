Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with student released on bond

A Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with a student was released on bond after a judge reduced it.

Lisa Renee Rothwell, 34, was being held under a $1 million bond, but on Friday, it was taken down to $100,000. She's facing six counts of felony sex offense.

Rothwell, the assistant principal at Stuart Cramer High School. She was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 4 and brought to the Gaston County Jail.

She appeared before a judge on Monday where she cried in court as she tried to get her bond reduced then. It was denied that day.

Rothwell’s husband, who is also a teacher in the Gaston County School District, was also in court supporting his wife.

Rothwell’s attorney asked for a reduced bond, so that she could have the opportunity to get out of jail and be under the eye of her husband. That request has now been granted, but upon her release she would be under curfew. She bonded out Friday evening.

Stuart Cramer High School's website showed that Rothwell spent her first four years with Gaston County Schools at North Gaston High School where she taught Exceptional Children and English.

She started at Stuart Cramer High in 2014, and after earning her Master's Degree, she was promoted to assistant principal