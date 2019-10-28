Gaston County assistant principal pleads guilty to having sex with student

article

A Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with a student has pleaded guilty.

Lisa Renee Rothwell, 34, was facing six counts of felony sex offense with a student. She pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a student on Monday.

Rothwell was the assistant principal at Stuart Cramer High School. She was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department on Friday, Oct. 4 and was being held under a $1 million bond until a judge reduced it to $100,000. She was released after that.

GASTON COUNTY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT RELEASED ON BOND

Stuart Cramer High School's website showed that Rothwell spent her first four years with Gaston County Schools at North Gaston High School where she taught Exceptional Children and English.

She started at Stuart Cramer High in 2014, and after earning her Master's Degree, she was promoted to assistant principal.

The Gaston County School District did not return FOX 46’s request for comment, but Rothwell has been suspended from the district with pay. Her next court appearance is Friday.