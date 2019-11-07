Gaston County assistant principal who had sex with 2 students won’t have ankle monitor

article

A former assistant principal in Gaston County was back in court Thursday where a judge decided that she would not be put on electronic monitoring.

Lisa Rothwell appeared tearful in court in October just days after she had been arrested for having sex with one of her students at Stuart Cramer High School where she was an assistant principal.

GASTON COUNTY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL PLEADS GUILTY TO HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT

Last week, Rothwelll pleaded guilty to having sex with not one, but two students, ages 17 and 18. Because she pleaded guilty, she will not spend any time in jail, and now, she won’t have to wear an ankle monitor either.

Thursday, the judge formally decided that she will have to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.