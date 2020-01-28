Gaston County commissioners vote unanimously to become '2nd Amendment Sanctuary'

Firearms were a big talking point in Gaston County Tuesday night with some saying 'folks should keep the right to carry.' Others at Tuesday's Gaston County Commissioner's meeting were not in favor.

Although law experts said the Second Amendment Resolution is symbolic, some surrounding counties like Catawba and Lincoln agree that the resolution makes a difference.

"I think that we're in a pretty fragile political environment right now. A lot of people probably have their opinions as to bearing arms. I think you can't take rights away from one group to legislate evil out of people's hearts," Deborah Garland said, who attended the meeting.

During Tuesday night's meeting in Gaston County, commissioners voted to pass the Second Amendment Resolution to protect the right to carry in the county.

Although passed, experts admit federal and state laws could supersede. Some attending Tuesday night's meeting said there are other issues to address.

"If my Republican friends want to tell me this is not a gun issue, it's a mental health issue, I understand that. Let's do the right thing. Let's pass Medicaid expansion to make sure our population is mentally healthy before they go buy their gun," Daniel Caudill said who attended the meeting Tuesday.