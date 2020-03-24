Gaston County company now making masks, gowns for doctors

One company in Gaston County is doing everything it can to keep healthcare workers protected during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the shortage for masks and gowns continues, one company says all it took was for a hospital to call and say the nurses and staff have started using scarves and bandanas to protect themselves. That's when the company knew it wanted to step in and help.

"Each and every one of us has a social responsibility at this time to see what we can do to help,” said Kim Glas Ncto, President of Apprl Company.

From shirts to skirts, clothing is what's usually coming out of their factory in Gastonia, but now they've switched to masks in the wake of the cornoavirus pandemic.

"Every manufacturing industry is being challenged to help create a solution from partnerships with the auto industry related to ventilators to partnerships with the textile industry to create masks and gowns to help the health care industry,” Glas Ncto said.

She was able to speak with FOX 46 via video call. She explained the national council of textile organizations is working with companies across the u-s that are making changes to help flatten the curve. For many companies that meant new equipment and a new way to work, a process that wasn't easy.

"It takes ingenuity and drive to make those wholesale changes overnight. I have never seen an industry work more expeditiously to figure out how to do it and to overcome barriers."

She says in addition to stepping up to do what's needed, this pandemic highlights the importance of having resources available in America in this time of need.

"Right now, the critical shortage in the supply chain is because a lot of Asian countries are also dealing with the coronavirus and they don't have the supplies necessary for the U.S. market,” Glas Ncto said.

Beverly Knits out of Gastonia is just one of close to a dozen companies assisting with creating supplies for the healthcare industry.