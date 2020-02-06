Gaston County Emergency Management issues voluntary evacuation notice

article

Gaston County Emergency Management officials have issued a voluntary evacuation notice for neighbors in Cramerton, Lowell and McAdenville.

With the risk for serious flooding, Emergency management officials are encouraging anyone in these areas to evacuate:

Riverside Drive between 4th 5th and 6th Streets and Goat Island Park in Cramerton

Catawba Run Road in Lowell

Lakeview Dr. adjacent to Pharr Yarns and McAdenville

Police are going door to door in the affected areas alerting residents of the danger of flooding and the Cramerton Fire Department has been evacuated to protect equipment and ensure availability in the event it is needed.

Officials say the South Fork River is expected to rise to 16-18½ feet by 1:00 a.m. Friday, which is considered major flood stage.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management encourages Gaston County residents living along the South Fork River to use caution in low-lying and flood-prone areas, keep alert for rising waters and be prepared to evacuate.