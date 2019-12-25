Gaston County man accused of poisoning wife released on bond

article

A Gaston County man accused of poisoning his sick wife has bonded out of jail.

Investigators say Joshua Hunsucker poisoned his wife using eye drops. Authorities didn't know about it until more than a year after her death.

Hunsucker's wife Stacy had a history of heart issues and had died.

At the time of his wife Stacy's death, many believed it was due to her health, but in the hearing, the North Carolina Department of Insurance prosecutor alleged that she was murdered.

“It tested high levels of tetrahydrozaline. It's an ingredient in eye drops,” a prosecutor said in court on Dec. 21. “We believe, through the interrogation of the defendant that occurred yesterday, that he was the one that poisoned Hunsucker with Visine or a similar product."

Hunsucker's own Facebook page was full of frequent mentions and pictures of his wife and posts about grief, loss, and how much he misses her.

His lawyer said the case would be 'strenuously opposed', but a friend of Stacy’s, who spoke with FOX 46, says the case that was laid out by investigators throws all of that into question.

“It’s sickening, and I really feel bad for their children,” friend Kelly Krueger said.

A judge set Hunsucker’s bond at $1.5 million for his first degree murder charge. He got out of jail Christmas day. He has another court date set for next month.