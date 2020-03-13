Gaston County man charged with forcible statutory rape of a child
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - A Gaston County man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child.
Graylin Sammie Tucker, 53, of Lincolnton, has been charged with one felony count of forcible statutory rape of a child, one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a child under the age of 12.
The investigation and resulting charges stem from information received from the 7-year-old victim’s mother, police said. The incident occurred at a residence in High Shoals, North Carolina.
Tucker is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. There is no further information available at this time.