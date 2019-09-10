Gaston County man injured after running back into home on fire to save loved one

Investigators are still working to determine what caused a massive house fire in Ranlo Monday morning.

A man was seriously injured when he ran back inside the house on Stone Mountain Drive, believing a loved one was still in the house.

Another woman's home was affected by the blaze. She and her family had enough time to get out before anyone was injured.

"Very feel blessed, for me" she told FOX 46. "Like I said, if it wasn't for the neighbor, how soon would we know if the house was on fire, you know, if it caught on."

The man who ran back into the house is recovering at a burn unit in Winston-Salem at this time.