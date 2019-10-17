Gaston County man wanted for kidnapping, assault

article

Gaston County police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman.

Officers were called to investigate a case of kidnapping and domestic assault and determined that Joel Evan Stroupe, 47, was the suspect. Stroupe has been charged with several felony crimes.

A search of his home in the 100 block of Judy Court in Kings Mountain turned up several pieces of evidence, but Stroupe was not found.

Anyone with information on Stroupe's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dalton at (704) 866-3320 or call CrimeStoppers at (704) 861-8000.