Gaston County man who was subject of Silver Alert found dead in north Charlotte

A death investigation is underway after the body of a Gaston County man, who was the subject of a Silver Alert, was found in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, authorities located the body of 41-year-old Bryan Edward Davenport Monday in a secluded area near the 9700 block of Hutchinson Lane.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Davenport, 41, went missing Saturday, his mother tells FOX 46. Davenport's truck was found on Brookshire Sunday afternoon near where authorities eventually discovered his body.

Citizens were asked to be on the lookout for Davenport, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Davenport was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit with black shoes. He was last seen at 217 Woodys Lane in Stanley before his truck was discovered in Charlotte.