Gaston County mom says months of bullying led to daughter being beaten on school bus

A Gaston County student and her mom say months of bullying led up to a brutal attack on a school bus, and it was all caught on camera.

Maggie Nelson reached out to FOX 46 to get answers after video began circulating showing her daughter being beaten by another girl on a school bus.

The girl who went on to attack Nelson's daughter, Billie, looks at the camera and says "y'all ready?" moments before grabbing Billie and striking her several times.

Billie says her face and head were bruised during the beating.

"My daughter came home off of the school bus. She was crying. Her face was pretty red. She had stated to me she had been physically attacked and she said a lot of the kids were videoing the attack," Maggie said.

Billie says she was attacked because of a boy both she and her attacker were dating. She said that rumors and teasing had been going on for some time.

FOX 46 reached out to attorney Walter Bowers who is not involved with the case to see what parents can do if their child finds themself in a situation like this.

He says parents should take legal action if their child is constantly bullied and the school is turning a blind eye to it.

"They should contact the school. In North Carolina, there is law that governs how a school should have policies and procedures in place that prevent bullying and harassment. In the event that bullying and harassment do take place, there are steps the school must take to protect the student as well as to investigate what's going on," Bowers said.

FOX 46 did reach out to Gaston County Schools about the beating and a spokesperson said in part, "we are aware of the incident on the bus, and the school has been working on this today to determine disciplinary action."

We do know the name of the attacker, but since she is a child we have decided not to name her are giving her a chance to tell her side of the story. At this time, we know that she is no longer allowed at school.