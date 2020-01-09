Gaston County Police Department helps long-time employee battling cancer with $4,000 donation

The Gaston County Police Department made sure to take care of one of their own, using money they raised during ‘No Shave November’ and ‘Don’t Shave December’ to a long-time employee battling cancer.

"To know you have that support behind you is priceless," Karrie Brotzman told FOX 46.

The support Brotzman has backing her in her fight against cancer - means the world.

"We're all in it together to support each other and when one of us needs something everyone chips in," she explained.

By everyone, she means the people who surround her and support her at work. Brotzman has been the adoption coordinator at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement Shelter for two years now but volunteered for several years prior.

With three dogs of her own, Brotzman has a passion and love for animals - working tirelessly to help create the best environment for those at the shelter.

"I wake up and love my job," Brotzman said.

And the people she works with at her job love her too. The Gaston County Police Department used the funds raised during 'No Shave November' and 'Don't Shave December' to get results for Brotzman in an effort to help in her own fight with cancer.

"Every year they choose an organization to donate those funds to benefit someone and this year they chose me and it's flattering because it's so personal but the support goes for me so much further than the money," Brotzman explained.

Brotzman was diagnosed with leukemia just months ago, which has required chemo treatments, and recently a bone marrow transplant.

"This is a public display of the type of support the police department has offered me since my diagnosis came out of nowhere. But this is the tip of the iceberg because there's so much behind the scenes with the support of these people that I can't thank them [enough]," she said.

"It's not just the job - it's the people there and I'm away from those people and it's hard. It's really hard," she said.