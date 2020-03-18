Gaston County reports first positive case of COVID-19

article

Gaston County has identified its first positive case of COVID-19.

The county's Department of Health and Human Services says the resident was tested in Mecklenburg County and the positive was reported to them.

The patient is doing well and is self-isolating at home, health officials say.

"We realize a confirmed case in our community can cause alarm, but this is further proof we need to continue to comply with our social distancing directives and requests," Gaston County DHHS Director Chris Dobbins said.

Dobbins said they expect to see more cases across the county as testing increases and that they are prepared to track down contacts and monitor individuals to slow the spread of the virus.

Anyone who is having symptoms or is worried they may have been exposed to the virus should call their regular healthcare provider. For anyone with questions on COVID-19, reach out to the Call Center at 704-862-5303.