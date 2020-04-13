Gaston County woman begins 'adopt-a-nurse' program to support hospital healthcare workers

article

Neighbors in Mount Holly are getting results for their health care workers, making sure they're taken care of during this pandemic and you can help, too.

“We are going to attempt to adopt all the nurses at the Mount Holly ER,” Mount Holly neighbor Melanie Abernathy said.

24 hours after Abernathy posted her video to Facebook asking her community to help her ‘adopt’ all the nurses at the Mounty Holly community showed up in a big way.

“We just dropped off 60 packages for all the nurses in Mount Holly and they’re so appreciative! Thank you so much for donating all those,” Abernathy said in another Facebook video.

Abernathy put out the call, asking others to help those who help us in a time they need it most.

“My number one strength is kindness, so this brings me so much joy. Its helping me make it through this to be honest.”

Staff at the hospital in Mount Holly received packages from Abernathy and some of her friends. Inside, there’s shea butter hand cream, an energizing lotion and headbands with buttons to hook facemasks on.

“I have friends who have nurses saying their hands and ears are raw from the masks.”

In a time of much tragedy and uncertainty, Abernathy says she just wanted to help.



“This is something I’ve done before to be others focused and during this crisis its helped me personally to stay others focused because this is hard I’m not going to lie, it’s very difficult.”

Now, her kind gesture is helping put smiles on the faces of our local health care workers during an extremely trying time.

“They were so excited we got multiple messages, ‘thank you, thank you, this is what we needed we appreciate you thinking of us.’” Abernathy said. “This is what I live for to be honest.”

She’s not done giving yet. Abernathy hopes to do the same thing for health care workers at Gaston Memorial, but she may need your help.

“We're working on Gastonia now, but they have over 1000 employees so we are working on that right now they have 90 ER nurses.”

If you want to help get results for these nurses, email melanieabernathy@gmail.com.

