Gastonia man killed in wreck involving commercial vehicle, police say

A Gastonia man was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Sunday evening, according to police.

The accident happened at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 on East Ozark Avenue near Pear Street.

Police said a commercial vehicle operated by Charles Trottman of Columbia, S.C., was backing across East Ozark Avenue into an empty lot. A 2010 Pontiac operated by Karl Fielding of Gastonia was traveling west on East Ozark Avenue.

Fielding struck the side of the commercial motor vehicle and was killed in the collision, police said.

"There were no signs of braking on the part of Mr. Fielding. Video of the incident showed another vehicle able to come to a stop with ample room between the vehicles. It does not appear that speed nor alcohol were a factor in the collision," Gastonia Police said.

This fatal wreck remains under investigation.