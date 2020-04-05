Gastonia man wanted for attempted murder

article

Local police are looking to make a third arrest in connection with a shooting in Gastonia that occurred in February, according to authorities.

Gastonia resident Divine Hill, 21, faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

Officers responded to calls of gunshots being fired into a home on Feb. 19 on Greenfield Ave.

Police have already arrested Chelsea Perkins, 25, and Alyssa Royalty, 19, both Gastonia residents, in relation to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6885.