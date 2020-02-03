Gastonia neighbors shocked, saddened by deaths of 2 people hit by alleged drunk driver

Neighbors in Gastonia were left shaken and shocked after two pedestrians were killed by a driver who was reportedly intoxicated.

For those like Melvin England who constantly walk along East Long Avenue in Gastonia, the orange markers and tire skid marks outline a sad reality.

"It's hard to believe that it happened," England said.

It's where Keytiada Cooke, 31, and Charles Love, 61, were killed by a driver allegedly under the influence.

"It's real bad. No one should be killed on the sidewalk. You shouldn’t be killed walking across the road. Take some of these drunk drivers off the road and you stop some of that,” England said.

SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF 2 PEDESTRIANS IN GASTONIA

Police arrested 24-year-old Katelyn Abernathy. Authorities say Abernathy ran up on the sidewalk and hit the victims as they were walking.

Advertisement

"That person must be intoxicated pretty bad to run up on the sidewalk like that,” neighbor Jonathan Byers said.

England says the death of Cooke and Love hit close to home because he's found himself dodging cars late at night, wondering if he would be next.

"You can go across the crosswalks where it says walk and they don't care. They don't pay attention to that, they drive like they don't have sense. It's real scary because you never know which way people are going," England said.

He says he's hopeful more drivers understand the importance of driving sober so everyone can make it home safe.

"I’ve had to get up on the grass after a car came up on the curve," England said.