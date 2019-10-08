Gastonia tattoo shop criticized for Halloween decoration

A Gastonia tattoo shop owner is being criticized for his Halloween decorations; one in particular that had many neighbors upset.

A FOX 46 viewer sent in photos of what appeared to be a fake body with a rope around its neck hanging from Chaos Tattoo shop.

The shop says it took the prop down after people found it offensive.

“I understand, but to me it was just a prop with a clown mask on it, that’s all it was. Just something done to make the outside of the shop look spooky,” owner Nelson Herrera said.

The owner says the prop was a part of his giveaway to give away $2,200 in dollars in Halloween tattoos, but he understood the community’s concern.

“I took it down right away, not even five minutes after I looked at it, it was taken down, but the picture was taken by some passerby.”

