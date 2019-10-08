Gastonia tattoo shop removes 'offensive' Halloween decoration after criticism

A Gastonia tattoo shop owner is being criticized for his Halloween decorations; one in particular that had many neighbors upset.

A FOX 46 viewer sent in photos of what appeared to be a fake body with a rope around its neck hanging from Chaos Tattooing, located on Franklin Boulevard.

The shop says it took the prop down after people found it offensive.

“I understand, but to me it was just a prop with a clown mask on it, that’s all it was. Just something done to make the outside of the shop look spooky,” owner Nelson Herrera said.

Herrera says the prop was part of his giveaway to give away $2,200 in dollars in Halloween tattoos, but he understood the community’s concern.

“I took it down right away, not even five minutes after I looked at it, it was taken down, but the picture was taken by some passerby.”

