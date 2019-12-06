Gastonia woman leads police on chase before crashing

article

Gastonia police say a woman led them on a chase before crashing into a power pole.

Officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on a Takisha Latoya Smith in the Cox Road and I-85 area. Smith fled the scene before she slammed into a utility pole in Ranlo.

Minor injuries were reported and Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony speed to elude arrest, resist delay obstruct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless driving.