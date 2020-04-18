Gatherings in Cabarrus County lead to outbreaks of COVID-19

In Cabarrus County,18 people got sick after attending birthday parties and even a wedding. It was a prime example of why Governor Roy Cooper is hesitant to reopen the state.

In all these circumstances FOX 46 was told that these were these allowed gatherings less than 10 people each at a wedding, a birthday party an Easter celebration, but those gatherings led to a bunch of people coming down with COVID-19.

Cabarrus County health officials say it's not important where 18 specific coronavirus cases showed up, but it's how all those people got sick.



“Small family get togethers,” Bonnie Coyle said

Coyle is the Cabarrus County Health Director and says the small gatherings, the ones that are allowed to take place had one thing missing: Social distancing.

Over the last two weeks she says a wedding, a birthday party and a small Easter celebration each took place and each time, people got the coronavirus.

“If it's just two people in a gathering, you can get it, because I know where I’ve been, but not where they've been,” said Erika Teague who lives in Kannapolis.

Teague is a Cabarrus County resident and says, even among her own family, she's not taking any chances.

“I went on a trip to Walmart the other day and I made sure people had gloves and masks on,” Teague said.

Health officials say this is part of the reason social distancing needs to be taken seriously, even among families. They're telling people if you don't live with a person you're around, you're exposing yourself to risk.



That's part of the reason why weddings have been postponed, birthday parties have gone digital and many Easter celebrations simply didn’t happen.

Health officials also say this is part of the reason restrictions are in place state-wide and may likely continue to be.

“They're so meaningful to families and I understand why they were compelled to do that but the point is to keep your family and community safe,” Coyle said.

In addition to those 18 people that have the coronavirus, an additional 35 people that have had close contact with those positive cases are right now under a 14-day quarantine.

