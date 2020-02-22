Gatlinburg SkyBridge coated in snow in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains were coated in snow on February 20, including the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, as this video released on the park’s Facebook page shows.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said up to four inches were estimated to have fallen in the mountain range, while generally less than one inch was reported for the Tennessee Valley.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said crews were treating roads in Knoxville in the east of the state.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge is North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge and spans 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.

RELATED: Gorgeous! The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg is lit up for the holiday season