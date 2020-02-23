Gender identity questions added, deleted from CMS student survey

article

The Superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Earnest Winston has released a statement following some debate about three new questions that were added to this year's annual CMS student survey.

The questions centered around student's gender identity and sexual orientation.

"The intent of their addition was to inform central office resource deployment to continue efforts to make our schools safer and more welcoming for all students," Winston said in the release.

On Saturday CMS reversed course and said that due to the wording and the initial feedback received, the questions are being removed. Responses that had already been recorded are being erased and will not be included in any reporting.

The annual survey is voluntary for students and they may opt out of taking it if they so choose.

