Georgia couple gets community support making crosses ahead of Easter

The faith not fear movement has gone viral. Crosses are popping up in people's yards and as we head into Easter weekend there could be more.

“Over the weekend, we did like everybody, we did yard work,” Travis Rimmer said.

Travis and Katrina Rimmer added more than just fresh mulch and new flowers to their yard.

“Put a cross up, a pretty big one up. She had posed it on Facebook. I got to noticing comments, people needing crosses,” Travis said.

So he started building.

“Built 50 crosses and before I had them built, she already had them all given away.”

They ran out of wood, but not faith.

“Put it in God's hands and if he was going to provide more wood. Then I got a call from one of the wood suppliers we work for and asked me what size I needed,” Travis said.

Travis and Katrina made 270 crosses in four days and many of them, they've delivered.

“I am a nurse at Augusta University and this is such a big encouragement to us nurses with the COVID going on that they are bringing us crosses just to bring us some encouragement,” Irene Niven said.

“She had a list this long and a map to go around in a circle. We delivered from like 5:00 to 9:30,” Travis said.

“He’s the muscle and I have to be the brains part of it,” Katrina said.

“She's the real hero,” said Travis.

Neither really wanted any credit. We had to talk them into doing this story after someone who they don't even know, contacted our newsroom about them.

“We’ve placed them in our front yard and we've had strangers who have walked up and have said-- how much are you charging for these things and we're like, we're not charging anything and they're like oh my goodness can I please get one and I said absolutely,” said Katrina.

“It’s just love. I mean god laid it on our heart to do it. It's what we put our faith in so it's just amazing to see other people doing it too. You've got kids and they're seeing their parents put crosses in their yards. It's really what the good news is about. It's the gospel,” Travis said.

“We just really hope that more people will come to know Christ through this virus so and that's what our mission in this is. Is to point others to Jesus,” said Katrina.

