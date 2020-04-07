Georgia officer’s daughter gets in protective gear, just to give her dad a hug

A sweet video coming out of Georgia shows a little girl getting in all the protective gear she can, just so she can give her dad, who is a police officer, a big hug!

"When your Granddaughter ask to hug her Father, one of America's Heroes, you make it happen," Michael Davis wrote in a Facebook post.

Davis says his son is an officer with the police department in Henry County, GA. She's been staying with her grandparents as a precaution while her father works on the frontlines of the pandemic, but when she wanted just one hug from him, her family tried to find a way to make it as safe as possible.

Davis says he's praying for his son and all other first responders who are sacrificing so much, including being around their families, to help the rest of us.

"All first responders and medical heroes are exposed to this virus...The tears my family shed is for every person out there making this sacrifice and pray that God will protect us all," Davis wrote.

He added that everyone, not just first responders or essential workers should be taking precautions right now.

"Everyone must be careful as to not contaminate. I am in medicine and retired from years of Public Safety. At no time was my granddaughter in danger. Everything removed safely and placed in [a] hazard bag."