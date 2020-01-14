Georgia woman celebrating 111th birthday

Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to celebrating a very special milestone in one Georgia woman's life: her 111th birthday.

Georgia native Nina Willis is turning 111 today. (Beverly Frazier )

Nina Willis was born in Robinson, Georgia on Jan. 14, 1909 as one of 20 children. She grew up in the town working as a farmer until 1947 when she moved to Atlanta.

In Atlanta, Willis did domestic work and worked in Kessler's Department Store downtown, her family told FOX 5.

Willis was married to the late Charles Willis. While the couple did not have any children, they've always been surrounded by tons of nieces, nephews, great-, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Nina Willis learns how to work an iPad with her great-great nephew Chance. (Beverly Frazier)

One of Willis nieces told FOX 5 that she still is very close with her sister, Pecola Kirby, who at 94 is her caretaker.

Willis loves sports and is avid Atlanta Braves fan. She still watches baseball and basketball whenever the games on TV and reads the newspaper every day when she wakes up.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Miss Nina!