Get a look into the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art that's being built in Exposition Park

We are getting a closer look at a project that will one day be one of the hottest destinations in Exposition Park.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art broke ground 18 months ago and the project is well underway on a spot that used to be two parking lots just west of the Natural History Museum.

On Friday, September 13th Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, George Lucas, and co-founder Mellody Hobson took a hard-hat tour of the facility, and FOX 11 went along with them.

The museum will contain exhibition space, a library, classrooms, at least two restaurants and 11 acres of green space.

It is designed to transport visitors to a galaxy, far, far away.

The vast art collection to be displayed will include everything from ancient to contemporary art, to movie props like lightsabers, costumes from films, movie vehicles, even the model of the Death Star and the Ark of the Covenant from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.'



Over a billion dollars have been invested in the project.

The museum is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

