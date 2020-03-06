3 months later, more drivers come forward with denied pothole damage claims

Damaged cars with bills still waiting to be paid. FOX 46 has been working to get results for drivers who became victims after hitting a pothole on I-85 near Brookshire Boulevard on back in December.

Kelly Rodriguez hit the pothole on Dec. 2 and contacted FOX 46 this week after seeing one of our past stories. She says she hit the hole when she was returning home after dropping her son off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“Before I had a chance to react my car fell into a hole and I heard a really big bang,” said Rodriguez.

That hole damaged the tires, rims, and steering on her sons new BMW 320, costing her thousands in repairs. She filed a claim with NCDOT, along with about 20 other drivers. That was about three months ago.

“It has been a really long journey. We had to pay about $1,800 out of pocket so far with damages. NCDOT actually said they lost my paperwork. They apologized, but it was sent right over to the Attorney General’s office,” said Rodriguez.

Similar to other drivers FOX 46 has profiled, the attorney general denied her claim. A spokesperson from the attorney general’s office told FOX 46 the claims are being denied because the pothole formed in a work zone.

According to the NCDOT website: “If a vehicle was damaged in a work zone for a contracted project, NCDOT will forward the driver’s claim to the contractor, who is responsible for the conditions in the construction area.

”So far, that hasn’t happened.“I think they are just hoping I got away,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she is tired of waiting an is planning to contact the construction company herself.

FOX 46 reached out to NCDOT to see why they haven’t followed through with forwarding damage claims to the contractor responsible for the road work.

NCDOT issued a statement saying:

"Though this pothole is within the limits of a rehabilitation project on I-85, it is outside the scope of the contractor’s work, so in this case the Department has taken the lead to address repairs.

Once the department is notified about a pothole, the goal is to make repairs within two business days – a time limitation set by legislation. In this instance, the closure for the repair was installed within 20 minutes of notification.

Both construction and inspection staff are continuing to monitor the condition of the repair while we work to determine a permanent solution."