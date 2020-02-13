Getting Results: City of Charlotte collects more than 500 illegally dumped tires

FOX 46 is getting results for a small business in the Lockwood neighborhood of Charlotte. FOX 46 first told you about hundreds of tires illegally being dumped at Kemp USA, a business that assembles medical bags for EMTs and lifeguards.

The business owner contacted FOX 46 in November and said someone illegally dumped more than 500 tires in the overnight hours.

"It feels like a violation when someone comes and dumps on your property like that,” said Tracy Gulbenkian.

500 TIRES ILLEGALLY DUMPED AT CHARLOTTE BUSINESS, SUSPECT CAPTURED ON CAMERA

It took more than 3 months, countless calls and emails to the City of Charlotte, but someone from city services finally came and collected all 500 tires on January 23. FOX 46 was told in the past by city officials that it is up to the property owner to clean up the mess.

"I am so grateful to FOX 46 for bringing attention to this problem and I think you really helped resolve this issue,” said Gulbenkian.

What has not been resolved is who dumped all the tires there. The suspect was caught on camera using a Penske truck. The Penske Truck company reached out to us in November, saying they knew who the driver was. So far, officers from CMPD tell FOX 46 no one has been arrested for the crime.

"It's really not fair to do this to other small businesses. Everyone who works here lives locally. It's a small family run business. We are not the only ones in the neighborhood to suffer from this,” said Gulbenkian

Until FOX 46 stepped in, the Kemp USA staff was shopping around for clean-up quotes which they say would have cost them thousands of dollars.