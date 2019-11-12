Getting Results: CMPD Explorers to begin collecting items for annual toy drive

For some, the holiday season can be a struggle, and getting that special toy on Christmas morning isn’t possible.

Since 1974, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the CMPD Police Explorers have partnered with the community to provide a Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte.

When this project started, the Police Department helped 15 families by providing them with gifts for their children. Today, the project is much larger and provides gifts to hundreds of children across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area!

You can help get results for kids and families in the Charlotte area by donating new, unwrapped toys for kids 14 and under. CMPD asks that toys are non-violent.

You can bring them to any Charlotte Fire stations or CMPD offices around the city, or you can meet the FOX 46 crew at the University City Walmart at 7735 North Tryon St. on Friday, on Nov. 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monetary donations are also accepted via Paypal. Donating isn't the only thing you can do though.

You can also sponsor a child or family with the Getting Results for Kids program. Click here to sign up to sponsor.

CMPD also invites individuals, organizations and companies to sign up for volunteer days at our warehouse. Volunteers will assist with sorting donated toys, filling family boxes, wrapping gifts, cleaning up etc. Complete the Warehouse Volunteer Request Form here or visit the Salvation Army's volunteer portal.

If you have any questions visit the CMPD Explorers website here, or contact ChristmasProject@cmpd.org​.