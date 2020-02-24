Getting Results: CMPD officers spotted removing vehicle with flat tire on I-277

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers lent a helping hand on Monday, pushing a disabled vehicle with their own body weight, out of the travel lanes on Interstate-277.

FOX 46 Photojournalist Brian Christiansen captured the act of kindness on his cell phone. The officers were spotted pushing a vehicle with a flat tire out of the travel lanes of inbound 277 at Graham Street Monday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES FROM FOX 46

Instead of waiting for a tow truck, the CMPD officers took action, removing the disabled vehicle as quickly as possible from the busy roadway.