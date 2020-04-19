Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Fort Bragg soldiers and healthcare personnel

article

In the midst of coronavirus and uncertainty, FOX 46 is highlighting Faces from the Frontline who are getting results and making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

As they work long, difficult hours, let’s show our support and appreciation.

Just saying thank you to those in your community is a simple way to make a big difference. We are asking FOX 46 Charlotte viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Monday's segment honors the soldiers and healthcare personnel at Fort Bragg military installation. They don't do it for the thank yous - they're called to help in their bones.

Fort Bragg

Soldiers from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade are one of several groups that are helping with drive-thru testing. Patients are directed to drive into a lane where they are prompted by a screener. The patient is required to answer some contact tracing questions, provide military identification, and conduct the COVID-19 test.

