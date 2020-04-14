Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Iredell-Statesville Schools essential workers

article

Iredell-Statesville Schools administration donned their Easter costumes this past weekend and delivered a treat to some essential workers in the district.

Pressly Principal Mark Grega delivered in style on his Harley-Davidson, wishing I-SS heroes a peaceful holiday weekend this Sunday.

In addition to the hundreds of classroom teachers who continue to teach students remotely, I-SS has approximately 400 employees who are reporting to work every day to serve the young people of Iredell County.

Iredell-Statesville Schools are serving an average of 10,000 meals each day during the COVID crisis. So far, the I-SS School Nutrition Department has delivered approximately 180,000 meals in the last several weeks.

Families are picking up meals at one of 15 nutrition hubs across the district. For families that are unable to pick meals up, I-SS bus drivers are delivering meals to homes using I-SS yellow school busses.

