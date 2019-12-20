Getting Results: FOX 46, CMPD deliver toys collected during Explorers drive

The FOX 46 crew and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police went around the Queen City today with Santa and his 'sleigh,' delivering toys and boxes of food to families in need.

We vistied several homes and neighborhoods, dropping off some of the many gifts generously donated by FOX 46 viewers and members of the Charlotte community.

Smiles were bright and hugs were warm as families recieved toys and boxes of food to make their Christmas day a bit brighter.

We're getting results in the community, making sure that everyone has a happy holiday.

Remember there's still time to donate. You can drop new, unwrapped gifts off at any CMPD station or Charlotte Fire station.