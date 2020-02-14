Getting Results: FOX 46 delivers Valentine’s Day cards to Rock Hill nursing home

FOX 46 got results this Valentine's Day, by spreading the love.

We visited residents at Pruitt Health in Rock Hill to share our very own special messages of love.

The nursing home encourages communities across the country to mail in letters and cards on holidays. When FOX 46 staff caught wind of this, we took on the task to get results and warm the hearts of the residents at Pruitt Health.

The FOX 46 news team filled out Valentine's Day cards and got to hand-deliver them one by one to our very special Valentines.

"It's wonderful," said Resident Thomas Rainer. "Because in a lot of these nursing homes, people feel forgotten. It's wonderful anything people can do to let you know you're not forgotten and you are remembered."

"Oh it's beautiful how you helped us celebrate," said Resident Willie Cherry. "It is wonderful-- fantastic."

You have until the end of the month to send Valentine's Day cards in.

“I would just like to wish everyone out there that sent us good wishes—I want to send our love to you for Valentine’s Day,” said Resident Georgianne Laport.

If you’d like to send a Valentine’s Day card, there’s still time.

The address is:

Pruitt Health

261 S. Herlong Avenue

Rock Hill, SC 29732