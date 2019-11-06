Getting Results: FOX 46 joins this year's Walks to End Alzheimer’s

On Saturday, Nov. 2, FOX 46 Charlotte partnered with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Association to get results for the millions of Americans affected by the disease.

We joined thousands to raise money to support of care and research efforts.

The walk began at 10:30 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark. Nearly 4,000 people participated in this year's walk, helping the organization raise more than $660,000.

The annual walk is held in more than 600 communities across the nation and helps advance the organization's mission to advance Alzheimer's care and treatment, online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's walk!