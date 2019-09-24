Girl shot by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her 12th birthday

A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday night in south suburban Harvey died Tuesday on her 12th birthday.

Kentayvia Blackful was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was shot in the head about 9 p.m. Monday near 158th Street and Paulina Street, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

Kentayvia’s grandfather was outside on the porch when the gunman sent bullets through the home’s front window and aluminum siding, said a source familiar with the incident.

An autopsy conducted Thursday confirmed she died from her gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes and one other donor have offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the shooter, Holmes said Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the U TELL US tip line at 1-800-883-5587.