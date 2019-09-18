Girlfriend stabbed woman in face, head, back over boyfriend

article

A York County woman was arrested after she stabbed another woman in the face, head and back over an issue with her boyfriend.

Police say Shenequel Adrene McKnight, 31, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after she attacked the woman at a block party, stabbing her several times before fleeing the scene.

McKnight was arrested on Tuesday, and officers found blood on her car. She's being held at the York County jail and faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Officers say there were several fights at the block party along Hickory Lane Sunday night, with a total of 17 law enforcement officers responding.