Girls escape attempted abduction near Rock Hill bus stop, police say

Two girls escaped an attempted abduction that reportedly occurred Tuesday afternoon near a Rock Hill bus stop, according to police.

The incident happened at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 along the 700 block of Patriot Parkway. Officers spoke with a woman who said her daughter and niece told her as they were walking home from getting off the school bus an unknown black male in a burgundy SUV style vehicle was circling the area.

As the girls were walking on Patriot Parkway, the man exited his vehicle and grabbed one of the girls by the book bag. The man then reportedly asked the two girls to go to a park.

Rock Hill Police said the two girls were able to get away once the man let go of their book bag. They then ran home to report the incident. Officers spoke to the two girls who gave the details of this incident.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating and is asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.